Watch
Entertainment

Actions

'F9' puts charge back into movie theaters with $70M opening

items.[0].image.alt
Giles Keyte/AP
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Vin Diesel, left, and Michelle Rodriguez in a scene from "F9: The Fast Saga." (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures via AP)
Film Review - F9: The Fast Saga
Posted at 5:37 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 05:37:52-04

LOS ANGELES — In the biggest sign yet that life is left in movie theaters, “F9” sped to $70 million in its first weekend, the biggest pandemic-era opening for a film.

The ninth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise opened only in theaters and had the widest release of any movie since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

The domestic total for “F9” topped the previous pandemic-best of $48.4 million for “A Quiet Place Part II” four weeks ago.

This weekend, “A Quiet Place Part II” came in a distant second with $6.2 million, but it has now earned $136.4 million overall.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.