Emmys to allow winners to remove gender-neutral terms from statues

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - A video monitor displays the stage for Sunday's 71st Primetime Emmy Awards during Press Preview Day, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Posted at 2:17 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 14:17:30-04

The Emmys are aiming to be more inclusive, which is why they are giving nominees and winners the choice to be called performers instead of actresses and actors at this year's awards ceremony.

On Tuesday, the Television Academy announced that winners and nominees could request gender-inclusive terms be removed from their Emmy statuettes or nomination certificate.

"No performer category titled 'Actor' or 'Actress' has ever had a gender requirement for submissions," the academy said in a news release. "Now, nominees and (or) winners in any performer category titled 'Actor' or 'Actress' may request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette carry the term "Performer" in place of Actor or Actress."

The new gender-specific option will begin starting this year.

Nominees for this year's awards will be announced on July 13.

