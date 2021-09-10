'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' farewell season kicks off Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” returns for its 19th and final season on Monday, Sept. 13, filled with an audience full of fans attending an in-studio taping of the talk show for the very first time.

Season 19 of Ellen, which airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WTVR CBS 6, will kick off with longtime friends of the show, including “The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s” very first guest in 2003, Jennifer Aniston, who will be making her 23rd appearance, and fellow talk show host Jimmy Kimmel making his 20th appearance.

Entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West will join DeGeneres for her first sit-down interview since wrapping the hit reality show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

The hilarious Tiffany Haddish and Grammy Award-winning band Imagine Dragons will also help DeGeneres celebrate her almost two-decade tenure during premiere week.

Additional upcoming guests include Emmy Award-winning actress Melissa McCarthy, media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, star of the highly anticipated “Dear Evan Hansen” Julianne Moore and Grammy Award-winning artist Melissa Etheridge.

All season long, DeGeneres will celebrate and thank her fans for their support and love throughout the years. From checking in on extraordinary human interest stories that touched viewers worldwide, reminiscing about past celebrity appearances, to fun-filled surprises, DeGeneres is excited to walk down memory lane and continue creating more unforgettable moments this season.

Monday, Sept. 13

Jimmy Kimmel from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Ellen welcomes Ochsner Baptist Hospital nurses Paula Simon, Kimberly Route, Kristi Belsom, and Michelle Sigur from New Orleans, LA. Paula, Kimberly, Kristi, and Michelle are four of the 65 nurses on Ochsner Baptist’s NICU “Team A,” a group of nurses who volunteer to stay at the hospital through emergency situations. In the wake of Hurricane Ida, many parents of NICU babies were asked to evacuate, leaving their newborns in the hands of the NICU “Team A.” The nurses have not left the hospital since Sunday and many of them will return to homes that are severely damaged by Ida. Despite their own personal struggles, they take it upon themselves to go above and beyond for the families whose babies are left in their care.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Jennifer Aniston from “The Morning Show.”

Ellen welcomes back Sherrie Gahn from Tuscon, AZ, the former principal at Whitney Elementary School in Las Vegas, NV. Sherrie was first on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” a decade ago in 2011. Throughout the season, the show helped her and her students at Whitney Elementary with over $200,000 worth of school supplies and funds. Last year, Sherrie retired from being the principal of Whitney Elementary School. Ellen and Sherrie will reminisce about the impact her appearance had on them and the Whitney Elementary School students.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Tiffany Haddish from "The Card Counter,” plus Charli D'amelio, Dixie D'amelio and a cameo by their parents, Heidi And Marc D'amelio from “The D'amelio Show.” And don't miss Imagine Dragons perform “Wrecked” off their upcoming album, “Mercury – Act 1.”

Thursday, Sept. 16

Kim Kardashian West chats about Skims.

Ellen meets Inoke Tonga from Denver, CO. Inoke was entering his second year as a volleyball coach at Valor Christian School when he was asked by school officials if he identified as a gay man and to delete any LGBTQ+ posts. After refusing, Inoke was let go from the school and has since been flooded with support from alumni, former staff, and current students, who have planned walkouts and protests in front of the school. Inoke hopes that his students, especially those identifying as LGBTQ+, feel loved and supported during this time.

Friday, Sept. 17

Monday, Sept. 20

Common talks his new album, “A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 2,” and CEO of Elite World Group, Julia Haart, chats about the Netflix reality series “My Unorthodox Life.”

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Interview and performance by Melissa Etheridge. The Grammy Award-winning will perform a song from her upcoming album, “One Way Out.”

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Scott Foley from “The Big Leap.”

Thursday, Sept. 23

Julianne Moore from “Dear Evan Hanson” and Chloe Fineman from “Saturday Night Live.”

Friday, Sept. 24

