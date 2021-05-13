What Ellen did before deciding to end talk show: 'I always trust my instincts'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ellen DeGeneres says that after she signed her last contract extension two years ago, she knew she would end her long-running talk show in Season 19.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which premiered in September 2003 and is billed as the "daytime destination for laughter, generosity, and inspiring stories," was rocked by scandal when the show faced allegations of a toxic work environment and sexual harassment by three producers. Those producers were later reportedly fired, and Ellen apologized to staffers in an email.

"I’m so, so sorry for what this has become," the host wrote to show staffers in August of 2020, according to the Hollywood Reporter. "I’ve left this to be a well-oiled machine, and I realize it’s not a machine…its human beings."

But DeGeneres said that was not the reason she was ending the show.

"If it was why I was quitting, I would have not come back this year," DeGeneres told "Today" host Savannah Guthrie Thursday.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6

Michael Rozman/Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. In this photo released by Warner Bros., a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is seen at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Ellen on decision to end show: 'I always trust my instincts'

In fact, DeGeneres said that she sat with and thought about the decision. She also discussed it with her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, and even meditated about ending the show.

"The truth is, I always trust my instincts," DeGeneres said during the opening of Thursday's show. "My instinct told me it’s time. As a comedian, I’ve always understood the importance of…timing. In all seriousness, I truly have felt like next season was the right time to end this amazing chapter."

DeGeneres talks about her decision to end the show, which she called "the greatest experience" of her life, with daytime legend Oprah Winfrey, who is a guest on Thursday's show.

"So, the past 18 years, you have to know, has changed my life. You all have changed my life and I am forever grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing, for dancing… sometimes crying," DeGeneres said. "This show has been the greatest experience of my life, and I owe it all to you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

Ellen on final season: 'Every day will be a celebration'

DeGeneres also promised fans "a fantastic final season" during her monologue on Thursday's show.

"It will be a season where I truly get to say, 'Thank You. Thank you all.' Every day will be a celebration. There will be a lot of surprises, there will be trips down memory lane, and a few detours through Why Did I Wear That Alley," DeGeneres joked.

The final season of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is set to premiere Monday, Sept. 13.

Michael Rozman/Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. In this photo released by Warner Bros., a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is seen at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Here's a transcript from DeGeneres' monologue: