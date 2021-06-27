Watch
'Cops' creator John Langley dies during road race in Mexico

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014, file photo, John Langley, creator of the television show "Cops" answer questions during a news conference at police headquarters in Omaha, Neb. Langley creator of the long-running TV series “Cops,” has died during a road race in Mexico, a family spokeswoman said. Langley died in Baja, Mexico, of an apparent heart attack Saturday, June 26, 2021, during the Coast to Coast Ensenada-San Felipe 250 off-road race, family spokeswoman Pam Golum said. He was 78. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, FIle)
Posted at 7:09 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 19:29:53-04

LOS ANGELES -- John Langley, the creator of the long-running TV series “Cops,” has died during an off-road race in Mexico.

Family spokeswoman Pam Golum says Langley died of an apparent heart attack Saturday during the Coast to Coast Ensenada-San Felipe 250. He was 78.

“Cops” was among the first reality series on the air when it debuted in 1989.

It would become an institution through 32 seasons on the Fox Network and later Spike TV, famous for its street-level police perspective and its theme song, “Bad Boys.”

Langley was born in Oklahoma City and raised in Los Angeles.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
