🎄CBS holiday specials lineup is here! When ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ airs

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and nothing makes us happier than holiday classics.

Don't miss the Tiffany Network's annual parade of favorites, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and The Story of Santa Claus. And new this year, must-see new yuletide movies; a mega concert special featuring Mariah Carey, the Kennedy Center Honors; and the live New Year’s Eve bash in Nashville.

WTVR

Here's the full schedule of returning holiday favorites and new CBS Originals set to broadcast on WTVR CBS 6 this year:

Thursday, Nov. 24

THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS — 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Hosted by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight, the Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to Sixth Avenue. Don't miss Special Performances by the Casts of the Hit Broadway Musicals “Moulin Rouge” and “SIX the Musical.” “FBI” Star Jeremy Sisto, “The Equalizer” Star Liza Lapira and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Bandleader Louis Cato to Drop by the Parade and Speak with Frazier.

CBS

Friday, Nov. 25

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN & FROSTY RETURNS — 8-9 p.m.

Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship.

A CHRISTMAS PROPOSAL — 9-11 p.m.

A down-on-her-luck chef, Maria Winters (Jessica Camacho), who dreams of starting her own line of food trucks, agrees to pose as the girlfriend of a hotshot Seattle attorney, Julian Diaz (Adam Rodriguez), visiting his family for Christmas, to help him prove he’s the ideal candidate to take over the family firm. But their business arrangement is complicated by the magic of the season as real sparks begin to fly.

CBS

Saturday, Nov. 26

ROBBIE THE REINDEER: HOOVES OF FIRE — 8-830 p.m.

In this animated special, Robbie must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa.

ROBBIE THE REINDEER: LEGENDS OF THE LOST TRIBE — 8:30-9 p.m.

In the second of two 30-minute specials, Robbie battles Blitzen in an effort to stop his nemesis’ launch of a reindeer theme park.

THE STORY OF SANTA CLAUS — 9-10 p.m.

This animated musical holiday special revolves around a gentle toymaker whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas.

CBS

Tuesday, Nov. 29

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER 8-9 p.m.

This favorite is a music story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughingstock of all of Christmasville.

Saturday, Dec. 3

DOMINION ENERGY CHRISTMAS PARADE — 10 a.m. - noon

The 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will roll down Broad Street between the Science Museum of Virginia and 7th Street in Richmond.

CBS FIT FOR CHRISTMAS

Sunday, Dec. 4

FIT FOR CHRISTMAS - 8:30 p.m.

This is the holiday tale of Audrey (Amanda Kloots of THE TALK), an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor teaching classes at her beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Mont. She begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman (Paul Greene), complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property. Kloots co-wrote the film story and serves as executive producer.

CBS MUST LOVE CHRISTMAS

Sunday, Dec. 11

NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: CELEBRATING 100 YEARS — 8 p.m.

The CBS Special Is Hosted by Grammy® Award-Winning Recording Artist, Actor and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer LL COOL J

Star-Studded Lineup Features Musical Performances by Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone and Shania Twain

MUST LOVE CHRISTMAS — 9 p.m.

A renowned romance novelist (Liza Lapira of THE EQUALIZER) famous for her Christmas-themed books finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls. There, she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle with her childhood crush (Nathan Witte) and a reporter (Neal Bledsoe) determined to interview her to save his dying magazine.

CBS

Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

REINDEER IN HERE — 8 p.m.

Celebrate the holiday season with a new one-hour animated special filled with joy and magic for the whole family, REINDEER IN HERE®. Based on the award-winning Christmas book and plush set created by acclaimed author Adam Reed and written for the screen by Greg Erb & Jason Oremland, REINDEER IN HERE® is the heartwarming story of how Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer living at the North Pole who has an unusual trait – one antler that is significantly smaller than the other – and his unique group of friends band together to save the future of Christmas. In doing so, they unknowingly create a magical holiday tradition like none other.

Cast Led by Adam Devine, Jim Gaffigan, Melissa Villaseñor, Henry Winkler, Candace Cameron Bure, Donald Faison, Jo Koy, Gabriel Bateman and Brooke Monroe Conaway

THE GREATEST @HOME VIDEOS — 9 p.m.

CBS WHEN CHRISTMAS WAS YOUNG

Sunday, Dec. 18

WHEN CHRISTMAS WAS YOUNG -- 8:30 p.m

A headstrong music manager (Tyler Hilton) in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter (Karen David) with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago. Features original music by Sheryl Crow, who also executive produces.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL! — 8- 10 p.m.

A new two-hour primetime concert special from the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey was filmed in New York City at the world-renowned Madison Square Garden arena. The concert special will feature the singer-songwriter performing a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping massive perennial favorite “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Wednesday, Dec. 21

THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT — 8-9 p.m.

Drew Carey hosts a special holly-jolly-themed primetime episode where families come on down to the iconic game show stage and play for festive prizes. Plus, the show highlights pet adoption when they showcase animals looking for their fur-ever homes this holiday season.

Friday, Dec. 23

THE 24TH ANNUAL A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS AT THE GROVE — 9:30-10:30 p.m.

The entertainment special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue. The inspirational stories of these American families are enhanced with performances byGloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Little Big Town and David Foster & Kat McPhee, performing from The Grove in Los Angeles.

CBS

CHRISTMAS TAKES FLIGHT — 8-10 p.m.

A holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett (Katie Lowes) and Matt Connor (Evan Williams), a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline. Matt’s cost-cutting initiatives threaten Christmas when he cancels the airline’s annual holiday charitable benefit for underserved children. Determined to show Matt that the sweetest things in life are worth any price, Jenny rallies the community to help save the event and unexpectedly finds herself falling for the magnate in the process.

Sunday, Dec. 25

DOMINION ENERGY CHRISTMAS PARADE (REBROADCAST) — 6-8 a.m. and 9-11 a.m.

Don't miss our holiday rebroadcast of the 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade in Richmond.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

THE 45TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS — 9-11 p.m.

Recipients to be honored at the annual national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C. are operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz; Motown founder, songwriter, producer and director Berry Gordy; “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels; legendary stage and screen icon Bette Midler; and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell. CBS has broadcast the special each year since its debut 44 years ago. Host and performers to be announced at a later date.

THE GIFT: KINDNESS GOES VIRAL WITH STEVE HARTMAN — 10 p.m.

In a one-hour CBS News special, Hartman examines how one simple act of kindness can create a ripple effect that causes real, positive change. Hartman meets an MIT professor as she works on a formula to answer the question: What does it take for an act of kindness to spread? It’s all about ordinary people committing extraordinary acts and changing lives far beyond their own communities. The impact will amaze you.

Saturday, Dec. 31

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH — 8-11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. -1:30 a.m.

Country music’s hottest superstars will ring in the new year from downtown Nashville across multiple locations. The star-studded special will be packed with high-energy performances from Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band and more.

