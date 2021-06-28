Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Lil Nas X shine at BET Awards

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Queen Latifah accepts the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Queen Latifah
Posted at 5:31 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 05:31:19-04

NEW YORK — Cardi B’s “WAP” had new meaning at the BET Awards: winning and pregnant.

The Grammy-winning star debuted her baby bump during a live performance Sunday alongside husband Offset as well as Quavo and Takeoff of Migos.

She also won video of the year for her Megan Thee Stallion-assisted No. 1 hit “WAP.”

Along with honoring female artists, the BET Awards also highlighted gay pride with a seductive performance by Lil Nas X and Queen Latifah, who thanked her reported partner and son when she accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.