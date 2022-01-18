Betty White's assistant shares one of her final photos to mark her 100th birthday

Hollywood and the entertainment industry celebrated what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday on Monday, reflecting on one of the most beloved actresses and comedians of all time.

One of the most touching recollections may have come from Kiersten Mikelas, White's former assistant.

Posting on White's official Facebook page, Mikelas shared one of the last photographs ever taken of the "Golden Girls" star. She said the photo was taken on Dec. 20, less than two weeks before her death.

"On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it's one of the last photos of her," Mikelas said. "She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place."

White died at age 99 on Dec. 31, about two weeks shy of her 100th birthday. The Hallmark Channel marked White's birthday Monday with a 40-episode marathon of "The Golden Girls." Many across the country also donated to animal rescues and other animal charity groups to mark her birthday in an online trend dubbed the "Betty White Challenge."