Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Anne Heche's death ruled accidental after fiery car crash

Anne Heche
Taylor Jewell/Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP
FILE - Actress Anne Heche poses for a portrait to promote the film "The Last Word" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 23, 2017. The coroner's office says actor Heche died from burns and inhalation injury after her fiery car crash, and the death has been ruled an accident. The cause of her death was released on the Los Angeles County coroner's website Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, although a formal autopsy report is still being completed. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)
Anne Heche
Posted at 12:54 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 12:54:05-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County coroner's office says actor Anne Heche died from burns and inhalation injury after her fiery car crash, and the death has been ruled an accident.

The cause of her death was released Wednesday on the coroner's website, although a formal autopsy report is still being completed.

According to the report, the 53-year-old fractured her sternum caused by "blunt trauma."

On Aug. 5, she plowed her car into a Los Angeles home and it caught fire.

Her family has said she suffered a severe brain injury caused by a lack of oxygen.

The coroner's office says she died on Aug. 11, but she wasn't removed from life support until Sunday, so her organs could be donated.

Detectives investigating the crash had said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from the actress. However, the police ended their investigation after she was declared brain-dead.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.