Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe

Benjamin Askinas/AP
This image released by Miss Universe Organization shows Miss Universe Mexico 2020 Andrea Meza reacts as she is crowned Miss Universe by Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi at the 69th Miss Universe Competition at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe via AP)
Posted at 11:42 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 11:42:21-04

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe.

Meza, who has a software engineering degree, beat out out Miss Brazil at the end of the night, screaming Sunday when the announcer shouted “Viva Mexico!”

Previous winner Zozibini Tunzi fit the crown on Meza’s head and waited to make sure it would stay in place as Meza beamed and took her first walk to the front of the stage.

Tunzi, a public relations professional who became the first Black woman from South Africa to win the contest, had held the title since December 2019.

The 69th pageant was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
