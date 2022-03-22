‘And Just Like That…’ returning to HBO Max for second season

"And Just Like That...," Miranda Hobbs, Charlotte York Goldenblatt, and Carrie Bradshaw are coming back to the silver screen.

The sequel to "Sex and the City" is returning to HBO Max for a second season, the network announced on Twitter Tuesday.

"I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors," Michael Patrick King said in a statement. "The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back."

The show stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

HBO Max said the first season, which ended in February, was "the strongest debut of any Max Original series to date."

However, according to CNN, the show received mixed reviews.

There is no word on when the show will start filming and who will be coming back.