Enjoy a new take on milk and cookies with Nestlé’s latest creation

Nestlé Toll House is introducing a new way to toast to the holiday season.

The brand’s new Cookie Shot Glasses kits let you take its famous chocolate chip cookie dough and turn it into edible shot glasses for your favorite adult beverage (like eggnog!) or create a new take on the classic cookies and milk.

The Cookie Shots are made with a chocolate chip cookie and have melted chocolate inside. They can be used for cookie swaps or holiday parties. You could even leave a couple out for Santa on Christmas Eve.

The shot glasses will not be sold in stores, but you can win a Cookie Shot Kit for free just by signing up on Nestlé Toll House’s website by 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 8.

Each kit includes Nestlé Toll House’s cookie dough, a baking mold and a $25 gift card to purchase whatever beverage you’d like to serve in your glasses. You also get three types of Nestlé Toll House Morsels: Semi-Sweet, Premier White and Hot Cocoa and Marshmallow Flavored. Expect 150 winners to be randomly selected around Dec. 12.

If you don’t win one of the kits, you can actually make your own cookie shot glasses right at home. Follow this recipe from food blog Kirbie’s Cravings or use Nestlé Toll House’s actual recipe.

You’ll first need a heat-safe silicone shot mold, plus cookie dough and melted chocolate to brush inside once you’ve formed the shot glass. The melted chocolate, once solidified, helps to keep the liquid from leaking out.

If you’d rather not make your own, you can also buy cookie shot glasses on Etsy. The versions from Bobbie Cook’s Bakery will run you about $10 each, so making them yourself is much cheaper.

If you prefer a different type of festive container for your drinks, you can also buy candy cane shot glasses on Amazon, at Michaels and even Dollar Tree.

The candy cane shot glasses are essentially just made from extra-thick candy and can hold whatever beverage you choose. Just like the cookie versions, they are edible once you’re done with your drink.

Cheers to the holiday season!

