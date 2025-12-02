Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New shipping container bar-restaurant Virginia Transit Co. taking shape in Richmond

Virginia Transit Co.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Another food and beverage venue fashioned from shipping containers is taking shape in Richmond, this time near the Sauer Center courtesy of a D.C. restaurant group.

The Virginia Transit Co., or Vitco as its founders John Groth, Arturo Zaloga and Matt Weaver refer to it, will be a bar, restaurant and event space constructed mostly out of dozen shipping containers on a vacant parcel at 1010 N. Meadow St.

Vitco is the second concept for Groth, Zaloga and Weaver, who in 2021 opened Metrobar, a similar concept in D.C. that’s anchored by a 75-foot-long former Washington Metro car that they repurposed into a restaurant and bar. For their Richmond venture, they’re incorporating a decommissioned streetcar. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

