5 Richmond-area breweries win Virginia Craft Beer Cup awards

RICHMOND, Va. -- “We’re not in the boom years anymore.”

That’s one of the “hard truths” Brewers Association President and CEO Bart Watson told members of the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild at this week’s Virginia Craft Beer Cup.

The Brewers Association is the national trade group for independent craft brewers, and the guild is the state’s chapter. In years past, the Virginia Craft Beer Summit & Gala has been primarily an award ceremony and party, with Richmond breweries often bringing home their share of medals. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.