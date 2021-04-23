Richmond brewery set to unveil second Scott’s Addition taproom

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Veil Brewing Co. is making another run at a second location in Scott’s Addition. The brewery is planning to open a tasting room at 1509 Belleville St., where it was once planned to be an anchor tenant of a food hall that never materialized. Click here to continue reading on RichmondBizSense.
Posted at 8:15 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 08:15:30-04
