Richmond brewery set to unveil second Scott’s Addition taproom

Thalhimer
A rendering of The Veil’s planned taproom on Belleville Street.
Posted at 8:15 AM, Apr 23, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Veil Brewing Co. is making another run at a second location in Scott’s Addition. The brewery is planning to open a tasting room at 1509 Belleville St., where it was once planned to be an anchor tenant of a food hall that never materialized. Click here to continue reading on RichmondBizSense.

