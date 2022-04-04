Varina graduate Justin Ross competes for Food Network championship

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Virginia continues to make its mark in the national food scene as Richmond native and chocolate enthusiast Justin Ross made his television debut on this season of Food Network's "Spring Baking Championship."

The Varina High School graduate is the owner of JC Desserts, a dessert boutique operating out of Hatch Kitchen in Richmond.

Rob Pryce Contestant Justin baking process, as seen on Spring Baking Championship, Season 8.

Baking since he was a kid, Ross said he was really excited when the show reached out to him to participate.

"The experience is definitely a lot crazier than the TV portrays. It was really a fun time that I look back on now. and think wow that was truly amazing," Ross said.

He is one of 12 competitors baking to win the $25,000 grand prize. Now on episode seven, judges praised Ross for his unique flavor combinations and sophisticated designs.

"I love baking so much because I really just enjoy seeing people happy. And that's my gift that I can give to people to really just put a smile on their face," Ross explained.

If Ross were to win, he would become the second consecutive Richmond-area baker to take home the Spring Baking Championship.

Keya Wingfield, the baker behind Richmond's Keya and Co., won the $25,000 and bragging rights last year.