Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Eat It, Virginia

Actions

Why Up All Night Bakery owner sold his Richmond bakery to another baker

up-all-night-bakery-1-scaled.jpg
Richmond BizSense
Up All Night Bakery has recently been purchased by Jay Metzler of Idle Hands Bread Co.
up-all-night-bakery-1-scaled.jpg
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- As he gets ready to say aloha to Richmond, Jonathan Highfield has sold his 6-year-old Northside bakery to another local baker. Highfield’s Up All Night Bakery at 1221 Bellevue Ave. is now in the hands of Jay Metzler, owner of Idle Hands Bread Co. in the Fan, after a deal that closed last week. The sale was prompted by Highfield’s pending move to Hawaii, where his wife has taken a new job. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.