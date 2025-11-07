Why Up All Night Bakery owner sold his Richmond bakery to another baker

RICHMOND, Va. -- As he gets ready to say aloha to Richmond, Jonathan Highfield has sold his 6-year-old Northside bakery to another local baker. Highfield’s Up All Night Bakery at 1221 Bellevue Ave. is now in the hands of Jay Metzler, owner of Idle Hands Bread Co. in the Fan, after a deal that closed last week. The sale was prompted by Highfield’s pending move to Hawaii, where his wife has taken a new job. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.