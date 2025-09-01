Behind the scenes with content creators The Richmond Experience and Lauren Z. Ray

RICHMOND, Va. — Two influential social media creators are showcasing Richmond, Virginia restaurants and events to both longtime locals looking for new things to try and audiences who may have never heard of Richmond.

Paige Poprocky, co-owner of the Richmond Experience, and Lauren Z. Ray have built substantial followings by highlighting what makes Richmond special — from vegan-friendly restaurants to businesses that deserve recognition.

Ray discovered her passion for Richmond after an international travel period with her husband was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple spent time exploring different U.S. cities before falling in love with Richmond.

"I loved Richmond so much [after] just visiting a month in January [2021]. I wanted to show people why I loved it so much. And so it's kind of how it started. This is why it's awesome. This is why we moved here," Ray said.

Ray said some of her followers had never heard of Richmond when she started creating content about the city.

"People were literally like, 'I don't think I've ever even been there. What's it known for?' No one knew. And I was like, I'll show you why [I moved here]," she said.

Ray focuses her content on vegan food options and activities.

Poprocky took a different path to Richmond content creation.

Originally from Pennsylvania, she moved to Richmond for a teaching position before transitioning into writing for the Richmond Experience.

She eventually purchased the established online brand from its founders and now runs it with co-owner Kelsey Heintz.

"[Richmond] was an easy place to fall in love with. I love when people come and visit. I get to show them everything, take them places. And I just think it's a really, really cool place," Poprocky said.

While their approaches differ — Ray emphasizes vegan dining and Poprocky focuses on promoting local businesses broadly — both creators share common goals of helping people discover Richmond's food scene and attractions.

The creators appeared on a recent episode of "Eat It, Virginia" to discuss their work. Both women spoke on the importance of authenticity, transparency and community engagement. They also shared the challenges and rewards of their roles, including managing negative comments while working to make a positive impact on Richmond.

