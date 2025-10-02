Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Eat It, Virginia

Actions

Giambanco restaurant family member launches liquor brand

Giambanco SCOTT THUMB .png
The Giambanco Reserve
Giuseppe Giambanco shows off his new bourbon and tequila brand, The Giambanco Reserve. It's produced in Tennessee and bottled in Virginia.
Giambanco SCOTT THUMB .png
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- A year after branching out with an eatery of his own, a member of the local Giambanco restaurant family is now diving into the liquor business. Giuseppe Giambanco is preparing to launch a new bourbon and tequila brand, The Giambanco Reserve.

Giuseppe is one of multiple members of the Giambanco family to have their own local restaurant: his parents used to own Roma Ristorante Italiano in Henrico, and his brother Filippo owns The Giambancos Italian Grill in Mechanicsville. Last year Giuseppe opened his own spot in Ashland, Il Forno Bar & Grill. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.