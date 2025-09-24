A taste of history and culture at The Function hog roast and fish fry at Shalom Farms

RICHMOND, Va. — When you examine the flavors and history of food in the United States, one thing becomes clear: Large swaths of American cuisine as we know it today — particularly that of the South — are indelibly marked by the contributions of African Americans.

This month in Richmond, those contributions, the unique culinary history of Virginia and the work of contemporary Black chefs will be celebrated at The Function, a barbecue and fish fry at Shalom Farms organized by Nikki Gregory and Paul Polk of Charlotte’s Southern Deli, alongside local food writer James L. Ford III.

The Function will be held Saturday, Sept. 27 from 2-6 p.m. at Shalom Farms Northside Farm. Food will be at the forefront rather than an accessory, highlighting Virginia’s culinary traditions and some of the most talented Black chefs from Richmond and beyond. Read more about The Function on Style Weekly.



