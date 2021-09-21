The Cocky Rooster chicken restaurant flies to Short Pump
Cocky Rooster Facebook page
Chicken wing shortages led owner Brett Diehl Diehl and The Cocky Rooster to offer fried chicken sandwiches.
Posted at 9:28 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 09:28:44-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- A chicken joint is betting that Short Pump’s feeling peckish. The Cocky Rooster, which opened its first location in the Fan last summer, is opening a second spot in GreenGate at 12121 W. Broad St., west of Short Pump Town Center. Click here to read more on Richmond BizSense.
On the farm with Libby Lewis
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.