The Cocky Rooster chicken restaurant flies to Short Pump

Chicken wing shortages led owner Brett Diehl Diehl and The Cocky Rooster to offer fried chicken sandwiches.
Posted at 9:28 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 09:28:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A chicken joint is betting that Short Pump’s feeling peckish. The Cocky Rooster, which opened its first location in the Fan last summer, is opening a second spot in GreenGate at 12121 W. Broad St., west of Short Pump Town Center. Click here to read more on Richmond BizSense.

