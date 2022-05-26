The change 521 Biscuits & Waffles' new owner in Richmond plans to make
Former owner Aaron Bond in the 521 Biscuits & Waffles restaurant.
Posted at 9:56 AM, May 26, 2022
2022-05-26
RICHMOND, Va. -- A city breakfast spot has a new face helming its waffle irons. 521 Biscuits & Waffles, the four-year old restaurant at 521 E. Main St., has been sold to new ownership. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
