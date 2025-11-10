Texas Roadhouse offers free meal vouchers to veterans and active military on Veterans Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Texas Roadhouse will once again honor veterans and active military personnel with free meals as part of its annual Veterans Day tradition.

All Texas Roadhouse locations will distribute meal vouchers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veterans Day, November 11. The vouchers can be redeemed through May 31, 2026.

Veterans and active service members must provide proof of service, including a military or VA card, or discharge papers.

There are several Texas Roadhouse locations in Central Virginia including Glen Allen, Chesterfield Town Center, Midlothian, and Colonial Heights.

Watch Daisy's chef Matt Kirwan on Eat It, Virginia!

Daisy's chef Matt Kirwan on Eat It, Virginia!

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.