Why Richmond-based Strangeways Brewing closing half its locations

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of Richmond’s older breweries is cutting its taproom count in half. Strangeways Brewing has closed its original location at 2277-A Dabney Road, and its Williamsburg taproom’s final day of service will be Nov. 22. The company will continue to operate its locations in Scott’s Addition and Fredericksburg, where Strangeways founder Neil Burton said business is “very healthy.” Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.