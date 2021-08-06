Watch
Stone Brewing boss discusses changes, Richmond plans

Richmond BizSense
Stone Brewing Co.’s Fulton production facility, which brews beer that gets shipped as far as the Rocky Mountains.
Stone Brewing Co.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Stone Brewing Co. is celebrating 25 years in business — and five years at its East Coast headquarters in Richmond. The San Diego-based brewery built its brand over the last two and a half decades on full-flavored brews like its Arrogant Bastard Ale, Stone IPA and Tangerine Express IPA. While the IPAs are still best-sellers for Stone, which clocked in this year as the ninth-largest craft brewery in the country, the company in recent years has begun rethinking things. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

