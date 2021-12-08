Slurp! Ramen to open in Richmond
Slurp! Ramen is planning to open next year in a building currently under construction across from Sub Rosa at 2416 Jefferson Ave. <br/>
RICHMOND, Va. -- A pop-up restaurant born out of the pandemic is going full-time in Union Hill. Slurp! Ramen has signed a lease to open in Matt Jarreau and Daniil Kleyman’s new mixed-use building at 2416 Jefferson Ave. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
