Shake Shack opens in Short Pump, but that's not all

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- A New York burger joint is the latest to open its doors at a bustling corner in Short Pump. Last week Shake Shack opened at 12170 W. Broad St. in Roka Partners’ 12-acre West Village development. It’s the third Shake Shack in the Richmond region, joining spots in Chesterfield and near Willow Lawn. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.