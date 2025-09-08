Richmond restaurants to watch in second half of 2025

RICHMOND, Va. — We're more than halfway through 2025, and Richmond's dining landscape continues to evolve with some highly-anticipated restaurant openings on the horizon and some recently-opened spots worth a try.

Robey Martin, co-host of the "Eat It, Virginia!" podcast, shared her excitement about the restaurants she's most looking forward to in the second half of the year.

"I am excited about Bar Buoy. Owner and chef Brittanny Anderson is really good at bars," Martin said.

Anderson, who has a national name thanks to several Food Network shows and known locally for Metzger Bar and Butchery, the Pink Room, and the Black Lodge, is bringing her expertise to a new seafood-focused venture, which represents a rebrand of her Brenner Pass restaurant in Scott's Addition.

"She's like hyper-local seafood, because she was brought up in it. So I'm really stoked about that opening," Martin said.

Martin also expressed excitement with the addition of Shenandoah Mansions to Richmond's hospitality scene.

The boutique hotel is set to open in the Fan near Allen and Grace streets.

The hotel will feature both a restaurant and a Cody Dunavan-managed bar.

Martin's list also includes Lafayette Tavern from the Giavos family, which remains under construction across the street from their iconic Stella's restaurant on Lafayette Street in Richmond, and Janet’s Cafe & Bakery, which has already opened to impressive crowds in the Forest Hill community.

The Smoky Mug also earned a mention for its recent expansion to a larger space at Brookland Park Boulevard and North Avenue in Richmond.

"Their breakfast burrito is brilliant," Martin said.

