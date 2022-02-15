Richmond restaurant Longoven to donate to all Richmond elementary schools

RICHMOND, Va. -- Many Richmond-area businesses have generously donated to the teachers, students, and families impacted by last Friday's destructive fire at William Fox Elementary School in Richmond. But one Richmond restaurant is taking that a step further.

Longoven, located in Scott's Addition, announced plans to host dinners that will raise money for all 25 Richmond elementary schools.

"This past week’s tragic fire at Fox Elementary touched our staff and owners here at Longoven. Executive Chef Andrew Manning’s children attend Fox, and Patrick and Megan Phelan’s daughter attends Westover Hills. Several of our team walked Fox’s halls, and many of us have friends and loved ones that such a special institution has touched," the restaurant posted on social media."While we spoke about supporting the rebuilding and healing of Fox, it led to a larger conversation about how to support all the schools in the Richmond community and what impact, small or large, we could commit to in a sustained effort to strengthen a relationship between our business and the RPS community. "

WTVR Drone video shows damage at Richmond's Fox Elementary School Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

To that end, the restaurant announced a series of dinners, over the next two years, that will benefit all the city's elementary schools.

"Our first dinner will be to support Fox. After food and staff are paid, 100% of sales will go to the school," the post continued. "The RPS dinner series will have varying themes and price points depending on resources and the time of year, and some, like our dinner for Fox, will be free. Guest will pay what they can, what they would like to contribute to the school, or what they feel the experience was worth. Our goal over the next year is to make these dinners accessible, enjoyable, and most importantly, impactful. "

Longoven is one of Richmond's most lauded restaurants. As a pop-up, Longoven garnered attention from Bon Appetit winning one of the 50 best new restaurants in 2016. It opened a permanent location in Scott's Addition in 2018.