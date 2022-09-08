Caterer to open downtown Richmond restaurant Elegant Cuizines
Theresa Headen started Elegant Cuizines in 2016 as a catering company. When the pandemic hit in 2020, she pivoted into a subscription-based meal prep service.
RICHMOND, Va. -- A caterer-turned-meal prep company is evolving yet again, this time with a restaurant downtown. Elegant Cuizines, focused in part on West African fare, is preparing to open at 415 W. Grace St. in Monroe Ward. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
