Couple to open jazz club in Richmond
The restaurant is expected to be able to seat around 80 people at a time in the 2,500-square-foot space. The first floor will be given over to a dining room while the second floor will be home to the jazz lounge and bar.
RICHMOND, Va. -- An accountant and a caterer are behind a new restaurant taking shape in the Fan. Michael Harvey and Kai Starkes are planning to open Mike’s Jazz Cafe in early November at 2526 Floyd Ave., which was formerly occupied by Spoonbread Bistro. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
