Richmond's favorite vegan restaurants: Lauren Z. Ray shares top plant-based picks

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond, Virginia, has some excellent vegan dining options and local content creator Lauren Z. Ray is making sure people know about it.

Ray recently appeared on the Eat It, Virginia podcast to discuss her career and share some of her favorite vegan spots around the city.

"Lucas [her husband] is obsessed with Proper Pie. We are at Proper Pie because they change the vegan menu," Ray said.

The New Zealand-style hand pie shop offers both savory and sweet vegan options.

"They're these little New Zealand hand pies. It's like your own personal little pie, and they're so good and there's so many different options, and there's at least a vegan option, which is great," Ray said.

Zorch Pizza also earned Ray's praise for its rotating weekly vegan specials.

"They switch up their vegan special every week, practically. So you're like, now I have to try this one, buffalo chicken ranch, what? And then the next one's like, hot pickle, huh?" Ray said.

Juan More Taco stands out as one of Ray's absolute favorites, thanks to owner Maria Martin's commitment to plant-based options.

"Maria, the owner, literally takes the entire menu, and you turn it over, and every single thing you can veganize, and that is rare," Ray said.

The restaurant goes above and beyond with creative offerings like a vegan Concha burger for brunch.

"She's like, 'You can't find vegan concha, so I just made them homemade,'" Ray said.

Blue Atlas rounds out Ray's recommendations with its periodic vegan takeovers featuring upscale plant-based dining.

"They do an entire night or week worth of evenings, which we love that they're doing that now, and they do a huge menu of, like, 15 vegan options, three desserts, appetizers, and you get, like, fancy, upscale, small plates from across the world, veganized," Ray said.

