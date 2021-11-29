Taco and cocktails are the focus at Sloop John B, the new Regency mall restaurant
Richmond BizSense
Sloop John B has opened in a portion of what was formerly McCormack’s Big Whisky Grill located at Regency’s entrance facing Quioccasin Road.<br/>
Posted at 7:25 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 07:25:12-05
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Veteran Richmond restaurateur Garland Taylor’s newest concept has opened its doors at Regency as the West End mall continues to undergo redevelopment. Sloop John B, Taylor’s Caribbean-influenced taco restaurant, debuted earlier this month at the mall’s newly redone front entrance. Click here to continue of Richmond BizSense.
Listen to Eat It, Virginia for timely restaurant news and interviews.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.