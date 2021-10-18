Where PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans plans to open in Richmond
Jack Jacobs
PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans plans to open a cafe at 3401 Patterson Ave. in the Museum District.
RICHMOND, Va. -- A national coffee shop chain has picked a former dry cleaners building for its first outpost in the Richmond region. A special-use permit that would pave the way for a PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans at 3401 Patterson Ave. is slated to be considered by the Richmond Planning Commission at its meeting today. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
