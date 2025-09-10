Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
What you can expect when Pizzeria Mungo opens in Richmond: 'It’s a show'

Eric Mungo plans to open Pizzeria Mungo in Richmond, Va.
RICHMOND, Va. -- In 2018, Eric Mungo took a trip to Connecticut, where he had a slice of pizza from Sally’s Apizza, a longtime New Haven pizzeria. That slice, as he tells it, was something of a revelation.

"It just, like, changed something in me," Mungo said. "It was so good that I (learned) pizza didn’t have to just be regular pizza. There was another level of it. That really inspired me to really tune in on making pizza, making dough."

That slice was also the first domino to fall in a sequence that’s led Mungo to pursue a career as a pizzaiolo in Richmond. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

