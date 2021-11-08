Watch
Eat It, Virginia

Actions

Pizza vet now serving smash burgers in Richmond

items.[0].image.alt
Capital Burgers & Dogs
Capital Burgers & Dogs owner Sal Nuara is also the co-owner of Belmont Pizzeria in the Museum District.
Sal Nuara.jpg
Posted at 7:27 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 07:27:14-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Delayed but undeterred by the pandemic, a veteran of the local pizza scene is now slinging burgers and hotdogs in the Fan. Sal Nuara, who also co-owns Belmont Pizzeria, recently opened Capital Burgers & Dogs at 814 N. Robinson St., in a space formerly occupied by sushi restaurant Akasaka. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.