Pizza vet now serving smash burgers in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Delayed but undeterred by the pandemic, a veteran of the local pizza scene is now slinging burgers and hotdogs in the Fan. Sal Nuara, who also co-owns Belmont Pizzeria, recently opened Capital Burgers & Dogs at 814 N. Robinson St., in a space formerly occupied by sushi restaurant Akasaka. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 7:27 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 07:27:14-05
