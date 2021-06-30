New York Deli is adding rooftop seating and a movie screen
New York Deli Kickstarter
A rendering of the forthcoming rooftop seating area in Carytown being built by the owner of New York Deli.
Posted at 9:10 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 09:10:18-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- With a successful crowdfunding campaign in the bag, a longtime Carytown bar and restaurant is ready to put its rooftop to work. New York Deli is preparing to build a rooftop seating area and event space on top of its home at 2920 W. Cary St. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Joe Sparatta shares his plan to reopen Heritage in Richmond
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.