Memi’s brings authentic Egyptian cuisine to Richmond’s Fan District

RICHMOND, Va. — In the heart of Richmond’s Fan District, Memi's restaurant serves a story of resilience, family, and food made from the heart.

Memi’s, now celebrating its first anniversary, is one of the city’s newest Egyptian eateries.

It’s the culmination of a journey that began nearly two decades ago and half a world away.

On a recent episode of the Eat It, Virginia! podcast, owners Memi Shehata and her daughter, Rania Yacoub, sat down with hosts Robey Martin and Scott Wise to share how the restaurant came to be and why it means so much to Richmond’s food scene.

WTVR From left to right: Memi Shehata, Rania Yacoub, Robey Martin, and Scott Wise

Shehata’s culinary career didn’t start in Egypt.

In fact, when she immigrated to the United States with her family in 2007 after winning a visa lottery, cooking professionally wasn’t even on her radar.

“I’d never cooked at all back home,” Shehata said . “My sisters wouldn’t let me touch anything in the kitchen. I was the youngest.”

Her first job in Virginia was as a buffet attendant at the Virginia Crossing Center hotel. From cutting cakes and plating desserts, she slowly learned her way around kitchens that prepared rotating international menus for a wide variety of events.

“It was luck,” she said. “I was exposed to so many different foods. That’s how I got my experience.”

That job turned into a 14-year tenure, one that helped lay the foundation for Memi’s.

At home, Shehata’s cooking caught the attention of her children.

“Every time she cooked something amazing, we would say ‘Memi’s kitchen!’” Yacoub recalled. “It was a joke at first.”

That joke turned into reality when Rania and her brother, Ramy, saw an opportunity to take over the Barrio Taqueria + Tequila building in the Fan.

Provided to WTVR Ramy, Memi, and Rania

“The minute we walked in, we knew,” she said. “We wanted to honor Mom, her cooking, her love, and put Egyptian food out there in Richmond.”

Shehata was skeptical.

“I told them it was hard work. I didn’t want it,” she laughed. But her children already had a plan and within months, the Fan had a new place to gather.

The menu at Memi’s is intentionally simple.

Shehata makes everything herself, from sauces to marinades.

Popular dishes include mulukhiyah and a best-selling eggplant salad.

Shehata says her falafel has become a favorite among Richmond’s Egyptian community.

“They tell me, ‘We feel like we’re home,’” she said.

Provided to WTVR

Preparation is no small feat. For her signature chicken, Shehata cleans and specially cuts each bird before marinating it for 24 hours.

The cooking process can span three days from start to finish.

“She doesn’t take a day off,” Yacoub added. “We actually have to force her to go home sometimes.”

The family is no stranger to the neighborhood.

Three years before opening Memi’s, Ramy acquired 3 Monkeys Bar & Grill, another Fan District staple known for its brunch and “monkey fries.”

Rania, a lifelong restaurant worker, manages front-of-house operations, while Ramy handles the behind-the-scenes business.

Owning two restaurants just blocks apart has given them a unique connection to the community.

“We’re finally getting more regulars,” Yacoub said of Memi's. “People come in for drinks, see the food, and bring their family back the next day.”

Provided to WTVR

After a year of running Memi’s, the family says they’ve learned plenty about presentation, portion sizes, and making life easier for staff.

But one thing hasn’t changed, their appreciation for their adopted city.

“We love Richmond. People here are friendly, lovely, helpful,” Shehata said. “We never had any trouble here. It’s amazing.”

Yacoub agrees.

“I always tell people to move here. Everyone is so kind and willing to teach, recommend, and help. Richmond feels like family.”

Memi’s

2229 West Main Street

Richmond, Va. 23220

804-353-2424

