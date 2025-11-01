Chef Matt Kirwan shares Daisy's story, a new Richmond restaurant near Allianz Amphitheater

RICHMOND, Va. — When music lover and chef Matt Kirwan opened Daisy's at Tredegar this summer, it was like a dream come true. Located adjacent to Richmond's new Allianz Amphitheater, the restaurant has become a pregame destination for concertgoers.

"I still have to pinch myself sometimes," Kirwan told hosts Scott Wise and Robey Martin on the latest episode of Eat It, Virginia! "I got to go into every show and some of my favorite bands came through. Two of my favorite things in life, music and food, and now they're kind of together."

A Restaurant Born from Opportunity

Daisy's came together almost serendipitously.

Kirwan's business partner, Rawleigh Easley (who also owns Neighbor restaurant), had been doing catering work with NewMarket Corporation, the company behind both the restaurant's build-out.

"It originally started as a kitchen to cater whatever to the amphitheater, and then rolled into the idea of doing a restaurant," Kirwan explained.

The name?

That comes from Annie Hazelgrove, NewMarket's director of private events, whose dog Daisy inspired both the restaurant's moniker and its unique dog portrait wall, created by local artist Kathy Pantele.

Learning the Concert Crowd

The restaurant's proximity to the amphitheater has created some memorable nights. Kirwan recalls the Jason Isbell show as a particular turning point – their first concert night with a full liquor license, complete with a downpour that sent everyone seeking shelter indoors.

"We'd just opened, so no one really knows about us yet, to all of a sudden, every seat in the restaurant's full, people are standing and waiting," he said.

Each concert brings its own crowd dynamics. While GWAR didn't exactly pack the house ("We weren't open yet for Dave Matthews Band, so we didn't get that crowd in"), shows like Allison Krauss and Widespread Panic brought enthusiastic, patient audiences that Kirwan particularly appreciated.

A Menu Built for Speed and Quality

Daisy's compact menu reflects its strategic location among Richmond's office buildings. With CoStar, Dominion Energy, Afton Chemical, and NewMarket Corporation all nearby, lunch crowds dominate.

"People have 30 minutes on their lunch break. So it's all executed and thought out very well," Kirwan said.

The restaurant also serves breakfast and has recently expanded brunch to both Saturday and Sunday, featuring a coffee program using Afterglow beans.

From Richmond Roots to New York Kitchens

Kirwan's culinary journey started at age 16 at the Country Club of Virginia, where his mother worked as an events coordinator.

After realizing traditional college wasn't for him, he found his calling in professional kitchens.

"Working in a kitchen is very similar [to sports and music]," he explained. "You know, like sports, camaraderie, creativity, as far as creating a dish is very similar to music and creating something there."

His path led him to Eurasia in Richmond, then to New York City, where he worked under Chef Matt Conroy.

His welcome to NYC moment? Cooking Amy Schumer's birthday party with the entire Satursday Night Live cast in attendance, including Mad Men star Jon Hamm.

"Every day you would see somebody come in," Kirwan recalled, mentioning encounters with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and even a chance meeting with Kevin Garnett outside a bodega after a 15-hour shift.

The Return Home

After his father's passing, Kirwan returned to Richmond to be closer to family and his core group of friends.

He worked at various local establishments, including The Shaved Duck, The Roosevelt (where he developed his approach of cooking "Southern food, French way"), and Grisette, before launching his own catering company, Home Plate.

The private dining venture took him into homes across Virginia, creating restaurant-quality experiences in sometimes challenging kitchens.

"I had one woman in Atlanta call me to do her parents' 60th wedding anniversary... I don't think they've turned that oven on in 25 years," he laughed.

Music-Themed Cocktails and Future Plans

True to the restaurant's musical setting, Kirwan has crafted cocktail names that reflect his diverse tastes. The menu features drinks like "Abbey Road" (an Old Fashioned honoring The Beatles), "Layla" (a Negroni inspired by a scene in his favorite movie "Goodfellas"), and "Don't Drink the Water" (a Dave Matthews Band reference that plays on Richmond's recent water crisis and the restaurant's riverside location).

Looking ahead, Kirwan plans to lean even more into the concert experience, potentially rebranding happy hour as "the pregame spot" and offering significantly cheaper drinks than amphitheater prices. The restaurant is also planning special events through the winter months, including a New Year's Eve party.

A Team Effort

While Kirwan handles the creative vision, he credits much of Daisy's success to his team, particularly CDC Renee Comstock, whom he calls "a godsend."

The restaurant recently catered both a NewMarket buyout and Venture Richmond's Folk Festival events – a logistical feat that Kirwan says wouldn't have been possible without his organized kitchen team.

For a chef who admits he "doesn't ever cook at home" and regularly makes trips to New York for Yankees games (usually 15-20 per season), Daisy's represents the perfect intersection of his passions: great food, live music, and the Richmond community that drew him back from the big city.

Daisy's is located at Tredegar, adjacent to the Allianz Amphitheater. The restaurant offers validated parking and is open for breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch.

Daisy’s at Tredegar

500 Tredegar Street

Richmond, VA 23219

804-610-4468

