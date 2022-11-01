Mama J’s is expanding with a new Richmond market
Lester Johnson, who owns Mama J’s with his mother Velma Johnson, said the Second Street space will be transformed into Mama J’s Market.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Mama J’s is forging ahead with a multi-phased expansion plan in Jackson Ward and potentially beyond the city limits. The well-known soul food restaurant at 415 N. First St. is taking over the nearby former Salt & Forge storefront at 312 N. Second St. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
