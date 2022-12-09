Watch Now
Kismet Modern Indian restaurant opens in Richmond

Kismet Modern Indian
Kismet Modern Indian has taken over the Scott’s Addition space that was formerly home to Perch. <br/>
Posted at 7:42 AM, Dec 09, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- A D.C. restaurant group has cooked up its Richmond debut. Kismet Modern Indian opened Thursday evening at 2918 W. Broad St., a spot on the edge of Scott’s Addition that was formerly home to the restaurant Perch.

The Richmond outpost is the second location of the Kismet concept from Karma and Kismet Food Group, which operates restaurants in Alexandria and D.C. Managing partner Sachin Mahajan said the group was attracted to Richmond for its dining scene and a belief it could bring a different take on Indian food to the area. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

