New Thai restaurant Kin-D Thai Kitchen set to open in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- After sitting vacant for a year, a Shockoe Slip restaurant space is set to reopen with a new concept. Kin-D Thai Kitchen is preparing to open at 1218 E. Cary St. Kin-D is the second restaurant from couple Mai Sirimusika and Tee Putthaphan, who opened Charm Thai Bistro in Mechanicsville last year. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
