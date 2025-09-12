Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New Thai restaurant Kin-D Thai Kitchen set to open in Richmond

Richmond BizSense
The space was previously home to Casa Fiesta, and before that, Mijas Mexican Kitchen and Cantina.
RICHMOND, Va. -- After sitting vacant for a year, a Shockoe Slip restaurant space is set to reopen with a new concept. Kin-D Thai Kitchen is preparing to open at 1218 E. Cary St. Kin-D is the second restaurant from couple Mai Sirimusika and Tee Putthaphan, who opened Charm Thai Bistro in Mechanicsville last year. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

