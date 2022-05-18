Island Shrimp Co. opens in Rocketts Landing
Housepitality Family
Housepitality Family restaurant group opened its second location of Island Shrimp Co. in the Rocketts Landing space formerly occupied by Conch Republic. <br/>
Posted at 9:42 AM, May 18, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond restaurant group has increased its James River frontage with the opening of a second location of a tropics-inspired eatery. Island Shrimp Co. opened over the weekend in the old Conch Republic space at 11 Orleans St. in Rocketts Landing. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
