Hickory & Oak, a Southern-style food market, to open in Henrico
Jack Jacobs
Southern-style market Hickory & Oak is opening at 10614 Patterson Ave., which is in the Canterbury Shopping Center just west of Gaskins Road.
Posted at 9:07 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 09:07:00-04
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Another local neighborhood market is in the offing, this time a Southern-centric concept in Henrico County. Hickory & Oak aims to open in late October at 10614 Patterson Ave., within the Canterbury Shopping Center just west of Gaskins Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
On the farm with Libby Lewis
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.