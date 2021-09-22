Watch
Eat It, Virginia

Hickory & Oak, a Southern-style food market, to open in Henrico

Jack Jacobs
Southern-style market Hickory & Oak is opening at 10614 Patterson Ave., which is in the Canterbury Shopping Center just west of Gaskins Road.
Posted at 9:07 AM, Sep 22, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Another local neighborhood market is in the offing, this time a Southern-centric concept in Henrico County. Hickory & Oak aims to open in late October at 10614 Patterson Ave., within the Canterbury Shopping Center just west of Gaskins Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

