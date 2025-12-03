Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Eat It, Virginia

What we're learning about four new restaurants coming to Richmond riverfront as part of CoStar development

Foundry Park and CoStar
Richmond BizSense
Foundry Park reaches six stories just in front of CoStar’s new office tower.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond will soon have a slate of new riverfront dining options. CoStar Group is lining up several restaurant tenants for Foundry Park, the multi-purpose building that’s under construction as part of its new riverfront office tower project.

The real estate data giant is in discussions with four restaurant users to take space at Foundry Park, one of which would be a sushi restaurant, founder and CEO Andy Florance confirmed on Tuesday. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

