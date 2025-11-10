Daisy's offers more than pre-show food and drink near Allianz Amphitheater in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Daisy's at Tredegar, a restaurant that opened earlier this year just steps away from Richmond's new Allianz Amphitheater, is entering its post-concert season era.

Richmond native and chef Matt Kirwan leads the kitchen which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner adjacent to the amphitheater and Brown's Island.

On the newest "Eat It Virginia" podcast, Kirwan sat down with hosts Scott Wise and Robey Martin to discuss opening a restaurant near the concert venue and the adjustments he had to make once shows began.

Daisy's chef Matt Kirwan on Eat It, Virginia!

"Staffing, having the right people in place. I think it was a little understaffed to start. And now every show night, it's four servers, two in the patio, two inside, two bartenders. Myself running everything from food to drinks," Kirwan said.

The restaurant positions itself as an affordable alternative to amphitheater concessions.

"Our drinks are much cheaper than the amphitheater. We want to be the pregame spot," Kirwan said.

The chef described the learning curve of managing crowds during concert nights, particularly during a Jason Isbell show when rain drove concertgoers inside.

"I mean, going from we just opened so no one really knows about us yet, to all of a sudden, every seat in the restaurants full, people are standing and waiting," Kirwan said. "It's down poured and everyone needed the place to come inside, and so we were just packed. And that was just, it was a good like adrenaline rush and fun."

With concert season over, Kirwan said he is focusing on hosting holiday parties and building the restaurant's coffee and breakfast crowds.

The restaurant takes its name from one of the owner's dogs.

A large dog wall art installation by Richmond artist Kathy Pantele honors Daisy and other important dogs.

The full interview with Kirwan is available on the "Eat It Virginia" podcast on YouTube, Spotify and WTVR.com.

