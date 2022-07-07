Watch Now
Costco raises food court prices; chicken bake and drinks will cost more

While you can still get a slice of pizza for under $2, the cost of several Costco food court items is reportedly going up.

Insider reported Costco increased the cost of its chicken bake from $2.99 to $3.99. The price for a 20-ounce fountain drink increased by a dime to 69 cents.

It’s a small sign of how much inflation has impacted the overall cost of food. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the food cost nationwide went up nearly 10% in the 12-month period ending in May.

While there have been periods of high inflation in recent decades, the Costco food court has resisted price hikes. According to NPR, the price of a Costco hot dog and soft drink has remained $1.50 since 1985. Had the price kept up with inflation, the hot dog and fountain drink would now cost $4.16.

NPR reported that Costco founder Jim Sinegal once told the CEO, "If you raise the [price of the] effing hot dog, I will kill you."

