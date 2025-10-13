Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cooper’s Hawk wine bar files lawsuit over ‘prime’ location in Chesterfield

Richmond BizSense
Cooper’s Hawk has had a location outside Short Pump Town Center for over a decade.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, the chain that operates a popular spot in Short Pump, wants to open its first location in Chesterfield. And it wants a particular parcel so badly it’s willing to sue over it. The Illinois-based company last month filed a lawsuit against the developers of Midlothian Depot, which is under construction at 11703 Midlothian Turnpike and will be anchored by the county’s first Whole Foods store. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

