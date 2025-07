HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- While still juggling a college pre-law course load, a young entrepreneur is on to his third cookie shop.

Chris Knight, who started his chain Cookie Chris in high school, is expanding with a new store at 4091 Concord Creek Place in eastern Henrico. The 20-year-old already has a location in Short Pump and one in Williamsburg, where he started baking and selling cookies as a high school student. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.