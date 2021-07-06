Cobra Burger opens for indoor dining in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Adam Musselman and Joshua Franklin’s pivot from full-time butchers to restaurateurs is complete. Their new burger joint, Cobra Burger, opened July 2 for full-service indoor dining at 400 N. 27th St. after operating on a limited takeout-only basis since its launch in February. Musselman and Franklin, who co-own the restaurant with Mike Epps, began cooking together while working in Cardinal State Butchers in Bon Air, where they were able to learn about meat and butchery. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

