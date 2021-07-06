Watch
Eat It, Virginia

Actions

Cobra Burger opens for indoor dining in Richmond

items.[0].image.alt
Noah Daboul
Adam Musselman, who was the head butcher at Cardinal State Butchers before it closed in 2020, is a co-owner of Cobra Burger.
Adam Musselman.jpg
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 10:34:50-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Adam Musselman and Joshua Franklin’s pivot from full-time butchers to restaurateurs is complete. Their new burger joint, Cobra Burger, opened July 2 for full-service indoor dining at 400 N. 27th St. after operating on a limited takeout-only basis since its launch in February. Musselman and Franklin, who co-own the restaurant with Mike Epps, began cooking together while working in Cardinal State Butchers in Bon Air, where they were able to learn about meat and butchery. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

How to cook with marijuana

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.